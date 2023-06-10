Mrs. Lily May Arnold Holman, age 80, of Scottsboro, AL., passed away peacefully in her home with her family beside her on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Luther and Jane Cornelison, brothers Alton Cornelison, Floyd (Ollie) Cornelison, Walter (Lena) Cornelison, Eulish (Joyce) Cornelison, and Dal (Janette) Cornelison, her husband, G.L. Arnold Jr., son in-law, Larry Sharp.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ernest Holman of 28 years, 3 children, Jana (Wayne) Moore, Jeff (Stephanie) Arnold, and Tammy Sharp, one sister, Edna (Arnold) Hancock, two brothers, Jessie (Billie) Cornelison, Alvin (Mary Ann) Cornelison. She had 9 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was a member of the Scottsboro Free Holiness Church for many years.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 9, 2023, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Bro. Shirley Byrum and Bro. Wayne Moore officiating. The family received friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Pallbearers are her grandsons, Lee Arnold, Luke Moore, Brian Birdsong, Casey Echols, Jesse Sharp, Dallas Wynn and Reed Culver.
Family wants to send special thanks to the many friends and family that helped during Mama’s illness, the sisters of the Scottsboro Free Holiness Church for bringing food and for sitting with her. Special thanks to Sis, JoAnn Johnson for her regular help. Special thanks to Anna Oliver, Kenny Treece, and Lennie Cisco from Heartlite Hospice for their wonderful care of Mama.