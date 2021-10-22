Mary Elizabeth Evans was born on Jan. 15, 1942, in Stevenson, to the late Van and Lizzie (Noble) Winston.
She accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized in Stevenson. She was a devoted member of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Bridgeport and enjoyed singing in the choir.
She was united in holy matrimony to Clyde Evans Jr. on Oct. 5, 1958, and to that union four children were born.
Mrs. Evans was a very loving wife and mother. She was athletic when attending McReynolds High School. She was an All-American pitching baseball and running track. Here favorite event was relay.
She made lots of friends globally while being a Navy military wife. Mrs. Evans enjoyed sewing, cooking, fishing and singing. She, along with her husband, ran a bait and tackle shop for several years.
God called Mrs. Evans home on Oct. 10, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Van and Lizzie Winston and two brothers, William “Billy” Winston and Van Winston Jr.
She leaves to continue her legacy and cherish her memory her husband of 63 years, Clyde Evans Jr.; sister, Helen Bivins; sons, Waymon Evans of Stone Mountain, Georgia and Raymond (Betsy) Evans of Bridgeport; daughters, Paula Evans of New Orleans, Louisiana and Pamela (Danny) Bolton of Stone Mountain, Georgia; grandsons, Richard Davis, Raymond White, Stephen Allison and Delvin Dennis; granddaughters, Malachi Kuykendall, Daniel Davis, Alexandrya Dennis and Regan Clark; special friends, Mae Hutchins and Mary Wiggins; special daughter, Martha Evans and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at Valley Funeral Home Chapel in Stevenson. Burial was held on Monday, Oct. 19, 2021 in the Chattanooga National Cemetery.