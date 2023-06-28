Robin Cosby Scott, born on March 24, 1969, to James and Joyce Cosby, was reunited with her beloved parents in their heavenly home on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Robin is survived by her husband Todd Scott, daughters Erica (Bryant) Venable, Stephanie (Greg) Crick, Emily (Joey) Noland, and one bonus son, Corey (Taylor) Scott, four grandchildren, Elexa Venable, Bryce Venable, Barry Noland, and Kellen Scott. She is also survived by her brother, Jason Cosby, nephews, Jordan (Mariah) Cosby and Jared Cosby, as well as three nieces: Kaleigh, Aubrey, and Kensington Cosby, and one nephew, Abel Cosby, an uncle Jack Hardin and cousin Connie Hardin Haynes.
Robin attended various Churches of Christ throughout her fifty-four years, and her favorite Bible verse was Phil. 4:13. She was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Joe Bob Shavers Sr. and Veda Shavers and Floyd and Eva Cosby, as well as her, beloved father-in-law, Mr. Billy Scott, maternal aunt, Mrs. Bobbie Sue Hardin, maternal uncle, Mr. Joe Bob Shavers Jr., and a special cousin, Mr. Douglas Hardin.
The family sends a special thank you to Heartlite Hospice of Scottsboro. The arrangements have been entrusted to Rudder Funeral Home, the family received visitors on Saturday, June 24. The service was held in the funeral home chapel on Sunday, June 25 at 2 p.m. and burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.