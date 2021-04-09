William Garrett Love, 33 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Highlands Medical Center.
Garrett loved spending time with his family. He loved playing baseball, fishing, cars and music. He was loved by many.
Funeral services were held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Oscar Partin officiating. Pallbearers were Allan Lawson, Billy Lawson, Patrick Love, Jeremy Roden, Michael Cornelison and Trey Hutchins.
Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Dianne Love; daughter, Lilliana Love; stepsons, Jace Kennedy and Brayden Kennedy; parents, Terry and Lisa Couch; grandparents, William Acre Farr and Bonnie Carnathan and brother Patrick Love.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Arlin Cassar Reed.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.