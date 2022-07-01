Edward Vernon Frayer, 70 of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 at Highlands Medical Center.
He was a US Army veteran of Vietnam. He loved to cook, fish and loved the Chicago Cubs.
Mr. Frayer is survived by his wife of 38 years, Roma Frayer; two daughters, Heather Rice and Hollie Burns; two stepdaughters, Sharon Peters (Mark) and Denise Jones; two stepsons, Arthur Abbeduto and Phillip Abbeduto; two sisters, Sandy Lawdhead and Karen Burton (Dennis); many grandchildren and great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 5 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. The visitation will be Saturday, from 2-5 p.m., at the funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.