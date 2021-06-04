Joseph “Joe” Brown, 50 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Nila Holiness Church with Ray Davis, Terry Davis and Todd officiating. His nephew, Kyle Brown, will also speak. Pallbearers will be his nephews. Burial will follow in the Hytop Cemetery.
Mr. Brown will lie-in-state at Nila Holiness Church on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until time of service.
He is survived by his wife, Eva Brown; sons, Alex Brown and Josh Brown; daughter, Abagail Brown; brothers, Danny Brown, Terry Brown and Barry Brown (Rosa); sisters, Charlotte Stephens (Mitchell), Janice Sanders and Vickie Sutton (Keith); brother-in-law, Larry LaHayne; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Justina Bueckert and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Charley H. and Gladys Brown; brothers, Harold Brown (Jan) and Roger Brown (Rhonda); sisters, Shirley Countryman (Ron) and Carolyn LaHayne; brother-in-law, Duane Sanders and sister-in-law, Patsy Brown.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.