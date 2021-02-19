Carol Moskoyes, 56 of Stevenson, passed away on Feb. 18, 2021 in Birmingham.
She is survived by her husband, George Moskoyes; daughter, Savannah (Carson) Moskoyes; son, Tyler (Morgan) Moskoyes; mother, Erma Venable; brothers, Robby (Phyllis) Venable and Dale Venable and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Randy Venable and sister, Rosa Allison.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Stevenson Holiness Church with Rev. Michael Clark and Rev. Aaron Wooten officiating. She will lie in state from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Inglish Cemetery in Fackler.
The visitation will be Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, from 6-9 p.m., at Stevenson Holiness Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.