Geneva Neves, 82 of Crow Mountain, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Arnold officiating. Burial will follow at Austell Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Mrs. Neves is survived by her son, John Neves; grandchildren, John Jacob Neves, Gannon Katzenberger and Trent Katzenberger and sisters, Clara (William) Potter, Beatrice (Ricky) Davis, Dora Clay, Marie (Bobby) Cornelison and Edna (Ray) Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Neves; daughter, Barbara Ann Neves; parents, Crawford Ivey and Myrtle Ivey Riley and sister, Pearl Smith.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.