Irene Sanders Davis passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 at Highlands Health and Rehab in Scottsboro, at the age of 100.
Irene was born to the late Katie and Ed Sanders on Feb. 14, 1920 in Baker County, Georgia. Her devotion to her family, her love of teaching and her firm belief in God were ever-present throughout her life.
Whether you knew her as Mama, “MeMa,” “Suster,” Aunt Irene/ ‘Rene’ or Ms. Davis, her warm smile and generous heart will be deeply missed.
Irene is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Davis Bridges (Danny); grandson, Brent Bridges (Todd); granddaughter, Alicia Bell (Brett); great-granddaughters, Courtney and Carley Bell; sister, Gloria Stinnett and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Lee Davis Jr. in 1986; brothers, Marlin Sanders and John Sanders and sister, Christine Gaulden.
After graduating from Miller High School and South Georgia State College, Irene embarked on a diverse, 59-year career in education, serving 40 years not only as a teacher but also principal, bus driver, basketball coach, lunchroom supervisor and 19 years as a paraprofessional.
She obtained her BS degree in education at Georgia College Milledgeville in 1953.
Irene was truly an educator at heart, primarily teaching English and Reading in the Baker, Early, Seminole, Decatur and Miller County School Systems in Georgia before moving to Albany, Georgia in 1968.
She and her husband owned and operated Davis Floor Covering while she continued her teaching career in the Doughtery County School System where she ultimately retired in 2003. She was also an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma International Society for Key Women Educators for 60 years.
Irene carried this love of teaching into the church leading Sunday School classes and supporting mission work over many decades sharing God’s Word and Love. She traveled on mission trips to Mexico and England.
Guideposts was a fixture on her nightstand, and she never hesitated to share scripture or offer prayer. She also had a deep love of Atlanta Braves baseball, who she fondly referred to as “her Braves.”
Irene relocated to Scottsboro in 2003 to be closer to her daughter and an active participant in the lives of her family whom she adored.
The family would like to thank the incredible staff at Highland Health and Rehab for the amazing love and compassionate care they provided Irene during her two-year residency there and especially her last days.
A memorial service is scheduled for May 31, 2020, at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Scottsboro, with close family and friends. Due to COVID-19, the family encourages the community to watch the service and celebrate Irene’s life via live stream at the First Baptist Church of Scottsboro Facebook page.
A graveside service will be held on June 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. eastern time, at Floral Memory Gardens in Albany, Georgia.
The family requests contributions to the First Baptist Church of Scottsboro to their outreach/mission ministry or Delta Kappa Gamma Rho Chapter Scholarship Program c/o Treasurer, 70 Greenview Drive, Scottsboro, AL 35768.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.