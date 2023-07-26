Clarence L. Hobbs, age 91, of Grant passed away July 23, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from the Grassy Mountain Holiness Church. Bro. Chris Clark will be officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Panquin Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church.
