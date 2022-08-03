M.C. Kimbrough, 84 of Woodville, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his home.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gurley Cemetery.

