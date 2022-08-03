M.C. Kimbrough, 84 of Woodville, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his home.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gurley Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 12-2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Mr. Kimbrough is survived by his wife, Pearline Kimbrough; sons, Donnie Kimbrough (Patricia) and Jeffery Kimbrough; sisters, Mary McCormick and Brenda Speck (Pete); seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lem and Emma Lou Kimbrough; stepmother, Virginia Kimbrough and five siblings.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
