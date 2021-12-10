Dorothy (Dot) Hugh Whitworth Smith, born on Nov. 9, 1927 in Scottsboro, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 7, 2021 in Huntsville.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, R.A. Smith; daughter, Sue Ann Smith; parents, Bessie Armstrong Whitworth and Hugh Whitworth; brother, RK (Ellen) Whitworth; sisters, Lottie (Alfred) Olinger and Lola Whitworth and son-in-law, Charlie Ferry Jr.
Mrs. Smith is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Margaret Ferry; son, Stephen (Kathy) Smith; grandchildren, Marianne (Douglas) Huie, Janet (David) Hawkins, Melissa (Douglas) Keel, Chuck (Anna) Ferry, Shane (Wendy) Smith and Stacey (John) Hill; great grandchildren, Ashlen Hawkins, Heather (Justin) Gary, Christopher Hawkins, Amanda (Ian) Walton, Emily (Mitchell) Klimeck, Carson and Anna Grace Keel, Lily and Sunny Ferry, Elijah, Jace and Bella Smith and Shelby and Isaac Hill; great-great grandchildren, Olivia, Bella and Abigail Hawkins, Huie, Hayes and Hollis Walton, Madison Gary and Birdie Klimek; special nephew, Frankie Whitworth and several nieces and nephews.
Dot graduated from the Huntsville Police Academy, served as the director of traffic school at the police academy, served on the National Safety Council (NSC0 Defensive Driving Committee and supervised Huntsville’s NSC Defensive Driving course during her 22 year tenure.
Dot served in multiple roles and ministries at both Calvary Baptist Church, in Scottsboro, and University Baptist Church, in Huntsville, and was on the board of the Scottsboro Senior Center.
She served others throughout her life, enjoyed sailing, boating, painting, quilting, crafts, playing cards, solving puzzles and documenting her travels across 28 countries and all states. She cherished time with family and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, from 12:30-2 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church, followed by a Celebration of Life.
A private family burial will be at Goose Pond Cemetery. Pallbearers are Chuck Ferry, Shane Smith, Chris Hawkins, Carson Keel, Doug Huie, Doug Keel, David Hawkins and John Hill.
Donations in Mrs. Smith’s name may be sent to Goose Pond Cemetery, 1015 Garden Dr., Scottsboro, AL 35768.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.