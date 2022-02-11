Libby Foley, from Scottsboro, passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2022 in Birmingham.
She was the former executive director of Street Reach Ministries (1996-2009) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
She is survived by her daughter, Deb Foley of Harvest; sons, Daren Foley of Aberdeen, Mississippi and John Foley (Julie) of Amory, Mississippi; brothers, Ray Smith of Tupelo, Mississippi and Mitch Witcher (Barbara) of Amory, Mississippi; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Brett Foley; her parents, Albert J. Smith and Elmer L. Witcher and her sister, Helen Strother.
Funeral services were held on Feb. 6, 2022 at the W.E. Pegues Funeral Home. Burial was held at Priceville Cemetery in Tupelo, Mississippi.