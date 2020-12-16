Geraldine Lovelady, 89 of Griffin Avenue, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro.
Mrs. Lovelady was born on April 4, 1931 in Scottsboro and had lived in Lady Lake, Floriday for the past few years having previously lived most of her life in Jones County, Georgia.
She was the daughter of the late Leonard Smart and Maggie Martin Smart. Mrs. Lovelady was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hop Lovelady.
Mrs. Lovelady is survived by her sons, Robert Darrall Lovelady, Albert Hop Lovelady and Samuel Sevier Lovelady and by her daughters, Jerri Dianne Dye and Scarlett Leigh Farr.
