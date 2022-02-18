Joshua “Oz” Osmer, 32 of Woodville, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Joe David Moore and Rev. Sam Gulley officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Josh is survived by his wife of six years, Shawna Marie Osmer; daughter, Lexi Nicole Osmer; son, Jaxon Cole Osmer; stepdad and mom, Richard and Tammy Meyers; mother-in-law, Sherry Frederick; sisters, Stacy (John) Goza and Drusilla Talley; brother-in-law, Brandon Allen; nieces, Krissy Goza and Carra Allen and several uncles, aunts, cousins and a host of family and friends.
Josh was preceded in death by his dad, Mark Talley; granny, Jean Beard Gulley; pawpaw, James Beard; papa, Sam Gulley; maw, Shirley Talley and paw, Ed Talley.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.