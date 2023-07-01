Mrs. Frances Prince Posey, age 92 of Scottsboro, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
A native of Jackson County, Alabama, she was born on December 26, 1930, to the late Claude and Essie (Houston) Prince. A dedicated homemaker, she enjoyed cooking, working in her flowers, and gardening. But most of all, she cherished the time spent with her beloved family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Posey; and brother, Buis Prince. Frances is survived by her loving sons, Larry (Dixie) Posey, David Posey, and Mike Posey, all of Scottsboro, Alabama; brother, Carlos (Faye) Prince of Shelbyville; five grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation will be from 11am-2pm on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Shockley officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Huntland.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.