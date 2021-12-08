Herschel Livingston Boyd, 93 of Stevenson, passed away on Nov. 27, 2021.
Herschel was an Elder at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was an Army veteran, serving in World War II with the 11th Airborne in Japan.
He was an employee of TVA for 37 years, primarily at Widows Creek Power Plant.
Herschel is survived by his wife of 28 years, Pat Buckner Boyd; son, Patrick Stephens (Margaret) Boyd; stepchildren, William (Suzanne) Stewart and Margaret (John) Morr and step grandchildren, Jim (Rebecca) Stewart, Jordan Stewart, Ragan Stewart, William Morr and Jacob Morr.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Oakes Boyd; father, Gilbert Herschel Boyd; first wife, Else Stephens Boyd; son, David Stephens Boyd and step granddaughter, Samantha Stewart.
Because of COVID, there will be no visitation or formal services. Memorial contributions may be made to Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 112 College Street in Stevenson; Jackson County Children’s Advocacy Center, online at jacksoncac.org or P.O. Box 902, Scottsboro, AL 35768.
A special thanks for all the hundreds of prayers and the staff of Highlands Medical Center and CHR.