Wesley Foshee Jr., 82 of Hollywood, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at Cumberland Health and Rehab in Bridgeport.
Wesley was born in Jackson County, where he spent most of his life. He is survived by his loving wife, Gayle, as they were married for 52 years; his sister, Patsy Allen; his son, John Wesley; nephew, Chris Precise and granddaughter, Virginia.
Wesley was a dedicated truck driver for more than 30 years. He was always willing to lend a helping hand or offer a room to anyone struggling to get on their feet. When he wasn’t on the road truck driving, you could always find him in his garage working on a motor. He loved racing and NASCAR. He will be sorely missed.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m., Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Dennis Johnson officiating.
