Irma Jean Bittle Keel, 76, of Woodville, Alabama, passed away on Sept. 10, 2023. She was born on March 8, 1947 and grew up in Woodville, Alabama. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, mawmaw, and aunt to so many. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Jean dedicated her life to her family and was a devoted homemaker. She along with her late husband filled in as a nurturing guardian, to many nieces, nephews, and friends, providing love, support, and guidance to those who needed it. Her caring and loving nature touched the lives of many.
Irma is survived by her son Bobby Jr. (Beverely) Keel, daughter Christen (Joe) Thompson, son Christoper (Trish) Keel, grandson Ryan Keel, granddaughter Hannah (Marty) Cobb, grandson Dakota Keel, granddaughter Julia Keel, grandson Trenton Thompson, great grandson, Bentley Cobb, great granddaughter Piper Cobb, sister Linda Sue McKannan. Special friend Lynn Williamson, several nieces, nephews, extended family, and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Keel Sr., siblings Ralph Bittle and Karen Meeder. Jean's love for her family was unwavering, and her presence will forever be cherished.
Jean’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Andrew Phelps and staff at Amedisys Hospice, Jessica Goble (care taker), and Stacy Flanagan (niece) for their compassionate care during Jean’s final days.
Friends and family were invited to attend the viewing at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept.12, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with the funeral to follow in the chapel with Rev. Randy Burbank officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery.
In this time of grief, let us remember Jean for the love and joy she brought into the lives of those around her. May her soul rest in eternal peace.