Sheila Shelton Hargis, 61 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Joe David Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Sheila is survived by her husband, Franklin “Buster” Hargis; daughter, Erin (Hester) Hollis; grandchildren, Briana (Michael) Phillips, Coby Baker, Thomas Potts and Kason Hollis; great grandson, Hudson Cole Phillips and aunts and uncles that are near and dear.
She was preceded in death by her son, Brian David Potts; parents, Robert Wayne and Millie Hammon Shelton; brother, Richard Wayne Shelton and nephew, Alan Shelton.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.