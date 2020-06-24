James Roy Gorforth, 34 of Section, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at New Canaan Cemetery with burial following.
Arrangements entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Home.
