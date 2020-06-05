Donald Eugene Pack, Sr., 61 of Fackler, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Nila Holiness Church with Ray Davis officiating. Burial followed at Austell Cemetery.
Mr. Pack is survived by his wife, Patricia (Bohanon) Pack; children, Donald (Briana) Pack, Jr. and Alicia (Blake) Jones; Poppy’s babies, Gaven Jones, Jack Pack, Elizabeth Jones and Lila Pack; Poppy’s honorary babies, EmmaLyn and Marshall Jones; brother, Tony Pack of Tennessee; sisters, Helen Kurby of Tennessee, Tina Ellis of Florida and Mary Pack of California; many nieces and nephews and many treasured friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rena Pack; brothers, Jerry Pack, Joe Pack and Johnny Pack and sisters, Marie Bohanon, Wilma Dye, Loretta McBryer, Betty Titshaw and Thelma Jean McRae.