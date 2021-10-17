Our precious mother, Ovie Joy McAllister, 79, passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 with her family by her side.
She married Auther McAllister in 1960, and they lived together for 60 wonderful years.
Joy is survived by four children, Connie Parker (Dale), Mike McAllister (Susie), Vickie Law (Steven) and Clint McAllister (Sharon); seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brother, Bobby Carden (Glenda); best friend, Nina McAllister and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joy was preceded in death by her loving husband in 2020; her parents, Verna and Louise Carden; brother, Denny Carden and sister, Carol Bonds.
A caring and loving mother, Joy devoted her life to her husband, her children and the Pleasant Groves Holiness Church. As the wife of a minister for over 40 years, she embodied the traits of a virtuous woman: strong, kind, blessed and faithful. She was known for her honesty, sense of humor and the love she gave to all around her.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at Pleasant Groves Holiness Church with Rev. Shirley Byrum and Rev. James Carl Black officiating. Burial followed at Pleasant Groves Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.