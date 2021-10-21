Judy Williamson Hood, of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Guntersville following a brief illness.
Judy retired from the Jackson County Board of Education after many years, with her last year at Woodville High School.
Judy is survived by her two sons, Doug Hood and Chuck (Angie) Hood; her grandchildren, Samantha, Adam, Kelly, Trey and Sonni Hood; sister, Karen (Victor) Phillips and brother, Mike (Theresa) Williamson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Oliver and Betty Kelly Williamson.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Steve Allred officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the following: Jackson County Christmas Charities, c/o DHR at the old Brownwood School in Scottsboro on Bingham Street; Nourish One Child, sponsored by First United Methodist Church in Scottsboro and Sayde’s Fund for Spreading Hope, 655 Winn Road, Scottsboro, AL 35769.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.