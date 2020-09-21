Cecile Lemons Hill, 98 of Woodville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with David King officiating.

Mrs. Hill is survived by her grandchildren, Stan Hodges, Stacy Hodges King and Allison Hill Stettler; five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bentley Hill; children, Sandra Hill Hodges and James “Bo” Hill and multiple siblings.

Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Cecile Hill, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 25
Graveside Service
Friday, September 25, 2020
11:00AM
Pinehaven Memorial Gardens
28615 US Highway 72 E
Hollywood, AL 35752
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.