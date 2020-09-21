Cecile Lemons Hill, 98 of Woodville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with David King officiating.
Mrs. Hill is survived by her grandchildren, Stan Hodges, Stacy Hodges King and Allison Hill Stettler; five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bentley Hill; children, Sandra Hill Hodges and James “Bo” Hill and multiple siblings.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.