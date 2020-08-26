Thelma Elizabeth Baugh, 72 of Skyline, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed Hytop Cemetery.
Mrs. Baugh is survived by her daughter, Norma Jean Johnson; sons, Norman Anthony Baugh and Jason Dee Baugh; grandchildren, Nicole Baugh, Christan Baugh, Jessica Baugh, Ashley Paradise, Zachary Shankles and Victor Baugh; great grandchildren, Louna Baugh, Keelee Paradise and Aubrey Paradise; sisters, Sarah Ann Harper and Charlotte Barrett; brothers, Ronnie Glascoe and James Glascoe and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Woodie Baugh and sons, Gary Ray Baugh and Dennis Lee Baugh.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.