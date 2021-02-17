James Michale Trimble, 84 of the Preston Island area near Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center North.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Trimble is survived by his wife, Betty Trimble; daughters, Elizabeth Steinfath (Roger) and Tonya Stum (Glen); sons, Mike Trimble (Dianne), Lane Rains (Holly) and Brent Rains (Carin); nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Waterfront Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.