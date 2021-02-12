On June 25, 1973, God blessed us with a spark of life in the form of Tammy Terrell Evans. She was born in Scottsboro to Clodessa Evans and the late Herbert Evans Sr.
Tammy departed this life on Feb. 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Evans Sr.
Tammy was known by her friends as “Betty Boop,” which she grew to love. She was a member of North Houston Street Church of Christ.
As Tammy meets her savior, she leaves a melody of life and love to her family: a loving, devoted mother, Clodessa Evans; son, Tron Evans; daughter, Antyniah Evans; sister, Rashida (Omoro) Joyner; brothers, Herbert Evans Jr., Howard (Susan) Cothron and James Carter; aunts, Odessa Looney, Shirley Simpson, Ada Cullins and Ruby Cothron; uncles, Ned Looney, Khalil Amin, Charles Looney Sr. and the late Leo Looney and a special friend whom she called sister, Megan Robinson.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.