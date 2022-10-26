Roger Dale Davis, 61 of Scottsboro, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Shandy Dill officiating. Burial followed in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.

To plant a tree in memory of ROGER DAVIS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.