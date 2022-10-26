Roger Dale Davis, 61 of Scottsboro, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Shandy Dill officiating. Burial followed in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Roger is survived by his brother, Curtis Davis (Brenda); nephews, Rex Wade Walker (Lynn), Larry Dewayne Walker (Stephanie) and Buddy Lee Walker (Jamie); nieces, Jennifer Davis Hargrove and Christie Davis Skinner and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Christine Davis and sister, Rozanna Davis Walker.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
