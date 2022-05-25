James Christopher Putman, 49 of Scottsboro, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022. He was Boilermaker for many years.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed at Prince Cemetery.
Mr. Putman is survived by his children, Horace Putman, Chloe Putman, Gage Putman, Gunner Putman, Gavin Putman and Cora Putman; mother, Faye Bates (Bill) and father, Larry J. Putman (LJ); brother, Jason Putman (Angie) and nieces, Jacey Putman and Tori Straatman.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Horace and Alta Mae Putman and Clara Davis.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.