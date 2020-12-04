Beatrice Blizzard, 88 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Shandy Dill officiating.
Beatrice is survived by her sons, Johnny Blizzard of Scottsboro and Lloyd D. Blizzard of Glen, New Hampshire; grandchildren, Rebekah Blizzard, Hannah Blizzard and Micah Blizzard, all of Glen New Hampshire; brother-in-law, Richard Parr and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd J. Blizzard; parents, Ode and Leona Chandler; sisters, Faye (Scasey) Wilkerson, Helen (Cecil) Willmon and Geraldine Parr.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to the Cancer Society in her memory.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.e