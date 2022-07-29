Edna Mae Shoemake Kelley, 96 of Stevenson, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Edna is survived by her children, Malinda Kelley (Ronald) Hammon and Henrietta Kelley Rowe; grandchildren, Annette (Joey) Brown, Walter “Wally” (Mary) Rowe, Karen Hammon Allen, Amy (Brennan) Glover, Kay (Jesse) Petriske and Ronald “Ron” (Corey) Hammon II; great grandchildren, Kelley (Kristy) Jones, Maegan Jones (Patrick) Ferguson, Zachary (Rikki) Rowe, Seth Rowe, J. Mark Knight, Brittany Knight, Brooke Allen, Brennan “Bren” Glover II, Emily Glover (Zack) Hart, Macy Kate Petriske, Evan Petriske, Klara Beth Hammon and Colton Hammon and great-great grandchildren, Blake Wright, Kyle Wright, Kolby Ferguson, Ashlyn Ferguson, Dylan Ferguson, Madi Grace Rowe, Hudson Rowe, Chandler Knight, Karston Renfroe, Adeline Grace Hart and Collins Ferguson.