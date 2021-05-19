Doyle York, 64 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021.
Doyle began his career in law enforcement in 1980. He retired from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in 2009.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. David Moorman and Rev. Glenn York officiating. Burial will follow at Fuller Cemetery.
Doyle is survived by his wife, Pam York; son, Jarrod (Melissa) York; daughters, Devin (Jon-Erik) White and Haley (Chris) Baker; granddaughters, Lilly York, Sadie York, Josie York, Whitley White and Hazel Baker; brothers, Glenn (Sheila) York, Danny (Monica) York and Randy (Candi) York and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Opal York; brothers, Jimmy York and Joel York and sister, Faye York.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.