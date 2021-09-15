Glenda Faye Hodges Olinger, 76 of Skyline, went to her Heavenly Home on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Skyline Cemetery with Rev. Randall Hastings, Rev. Mickey Skipper and Rev. Jerry Phillips officiating.
Glenda was the beloved wife of Donald Olinger Sr. Also surviving her is her son and daughter-in-law, Kenny (Laura) Olinger; grandsons, Nathan and Daniel Olinger; sister, Connie Wheeler and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.