Garrett Blake Barksdale, of Huntsville, passed away June 30, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital, at the age of 48.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Tracy Barksdale; his two wonderful children, Ethan and Olivia; parents, Donna and Clyde Barksdale of Section; his sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl Barksdale and Kenneth Langtimm of Knoxville, Tennessee; his maternal grandmother, Laurie Anderson of Section; two aunts, three uncles and multiple cousins.
Garrett was preceded in death by grandparents, Lona and Lonnie Barksdale and Charlie “C.H.” Anderson.
Garrett graduated from Section High School in 1991. He then joined the U.S. Army and served our country for eight years. Garrett worked as electronic calibration specialist for Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching movies, playing golf and video games and laughing and singing out loud. He was also passionate about Alabama football—so let’s give him a big Roll Tide!
Visitation will be held at Section Funeral Home Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 12:30-2 p.m., with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Burial will be at Old Sardis Cemetery.