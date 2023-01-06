Shirley P. Miller, 78 of Scottsboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

She was a member for 70 years at Bethel Baptist in Carnes. She was known for her arts and crafts. She had a servant’s heart and blessed many people with her crafts and baking.

