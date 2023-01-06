Shirley P. Miller, 78 of Scottsboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
She was a member for 70 years at Bethel Baptist in Carnes. She was known for her arts and crafts. She had a servant’s heart and blessed many people with her crafts and baking.
Funeral service was held Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial was held in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband, Richard Hal Miller; son, Jeremy Matthew Smith (Kelly); stepdaughter, Angela M. Kelley; special friend, Kay Webb; several cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey Lee and Annie Bell Matthews and brother, Brastel Lee Matthews.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
