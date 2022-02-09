Hollis Rayford Stover, 87 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
He was a US Army veteran. He was a retired local car dealer. He was of Baptist Faith.
A graveside service was held on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Stover is survived by his companion, Brenda Stover; daughter, Donna Shankles (Robert); sons, Kenneth Stover (Kay), Roger Stover (Kris) and John Stover (Jessie); stepson, Billy Jack Wininger (Tina); sister, Joan Cisco (Odis); nine grandchildren, Ralph, J.D., Beth, Kristen, Julie, Tiffany, Hollie, London and Joy; several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Conley and Lois Stover; brothers, Jewel Stover, Bernice Stover and Fred Stover and grandson, Jimmy Stover.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.