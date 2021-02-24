Rev. Carl Patrick Mahan, 61 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Randall’s Chapel United Methodist Church Worship Center, where he has served as pastor for the last six years. Rev. Todd Henderson, pastor of Arab First United Methodist Church, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Randall’s Chapel United Methodist Church in his memory.
Rev. Mahan is survived by his wife, Kathy Mahan; his children, Andrew Mahan and Anna Mahan; his sister, Dixie Hardin and his two brothers, Mike Mahan (Susan) and D.W. Mahan (Erica), along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daughtery W. Mahan Jr. and Norma Hatfield Mahan.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.