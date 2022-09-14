Harold B. Kilgore, 86 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at his residence with his family by his side.
Mr. Kilgore is survived by his wife, Geneva Kilgore; children, Laura Summerford (Wayne), Brian Kilgore (Kelly), Chris Kilgore and Kelly Jones (Greg); daughter-in-law, Lynn Kilgore; seven grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ethyl and Clyde Kilgore; wife, Barbara Kilgore; son, Mike Kilgore; grandson, Patrick Summerford and four brothers and three sisters.
Graveside service will be Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Lake Hills Memorial Gardens in Trenton, Georgia.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
