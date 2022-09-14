Harold B. Kilgore, 86 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at his residence with his family by his side.

Mr. Kilgore is survived by his wife, Geneva Kilgore; children, Laura Summerford (Wayne), Brian Kilgore (Kelly), Chris Kilgore and Kelly Jones (Greg); daughter-in-law, Lynn Kilgore; seven grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

