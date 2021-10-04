Karen Michelle Windsor “McGaha,” who preferred to go by Michelle, was a loving, beautiful and caring person. She touched many people’s lives. Anyone that treated her any kind of good, she would show the same care towards them.
She loved the Lord and would pray every day and looked forward to receiving a Bible verse from one of her friends. She loved the water, yard sales and thrift stores, when she was able to go, but due to her illness that she had fought kept her from doing do; not to mention the short battle with COVID that took her life away from many people that loved her dearly.
She passed away peacefully with her loving man, Donald, by her side on the morning of Sept. 22, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. Her wishes were not have a viewing or funeral services when she passed. If anyone would like to donate in her memory, please do so to a COPD/Emphysema foundation of some sort.
She never cared about material things or money too much; her main concern was her kids. She loved her kids and step-kids to no end. She is survived by her son, Jack Dustin Windsor; daughter, Megan Odessa Windsor; step-daughter, Tiffany McGaha; step-grandchildren, Elyssa and Cassidy Winston; stepson, Zachery (Hannah) McGaha; fiancé/husband, Donald McGaha; aunts and uncles, Jim (Ruby Faye) Pace, Brenda (Bill) Pace Lloyd, William Earl (Charlene) Pace and Ernestine Pace; sister, Ann Stewart; niece, Melissa (John) Gant; nephew, Eric Stewart; great niece, Brianna Gant; great nephew, Dakota Gant; other nieces and nephews, Michael Cooper, Kyle Cooper, Dylan Cooper, Jake Gray and Jessica Holt and good friends, Lori Gray and Jackie Cooper.
Other friends and family members include Claude (Mildred) McGaha, Benny (Shirley) McGaha, Sherry (Mike) Womack, Sheila Moody, Dennis McGaha (Kelle Cash) and a host of nieces and nephews.
Michelle was preceded in death by her grandparents, Burns (LouElla) Pace and Grace Ledbetter; parents, Jim Ed and Martha Sue (Pace) Ledbetter; uncle, Jerry Pace and aunt, Sarah.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.