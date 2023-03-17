Shirley Sue Burrow Holt Vester, age 71, left this life she enjoyed and those she loved to be with our Heavenly Father on Monday, March 13, 2023. She was born September 11, 1951 in Flat Rock, Alabama to Willie Louis Burrow and Jennie Mae Maynor Burrow. Shirley was raised and loved by Bradley Talley and Mary Ellen Burrow Talley. After graduating with her Scottsboro High School classmates in 1970, she attended Alverson-Draughon College in Huntsville. In 1975, Shirley started working at Jackson County Hospital and retired in 2017. She professed salvation and lived a life of God’s fruits as well as being a member of Kennemer Baptist Church in Flat Rock for eight years. She always enjoyed traveling and especially when it came time to watch her nephews, Seth and Eli Whitmire play basketball. The doctor told us, her heart was so enlarged it took up a lot of her chest cavity. I know in medical terms that is not desirable, but for her it described the heart her family and friends had always known. She was the most giving, trusting and loving person to all who had the pleasure to meet her and to her family who were blessed to have her. A dear friend of hers made the statement, “To know her was to love her.”
She will be missed beyond measure by her best friend and loving daughter, Michelle Holt Whited, along with her biggest blessing, her granddaughter, Paislee Belle Whited. The two guys she thought of as sons: her son-in-law, Donavon Whited, and her nephew, Brad Whitmire. She is leaving behind, loving siblings, Billy Burrow, Bobby and Charlotte Talley, Judy and Tim Johnson, and brother-in-law, Harold Hall. She left a host nephews, nieces, church family, classmates and friends that she loved.