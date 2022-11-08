Julian Jones, 60, passed away Nov. 7, 2022 at Erlanger Medical Center Complex in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

He had undergone surgery at Highlands Medical Center, in Scottsboro, Sept. 17 and was airlifted to Chattanooga the following day. He remained there in surgical intensive care until he was transferred to a step down small hospital, Kindred Hospital Oct. 24. Plans had been made for hospice.

