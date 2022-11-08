Julian Jones, 60, passed away Nov. 7, 2022 at Erlanger Medical Center Complex in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
He had undergone surgery at Highlands Medical Center, in Scottsboro, Sept. 17 and was airlifted to Chattanooga the following day. He remained there in surgical intensive care until he was transferred to a step down small hospital, Kindred Hospital Oct. 24. Plans had been made for hospice.
He was born Jan. 8, 1962 in Scottsboro. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Henry Grady Jones; his maternal grandparents, Dr. E. Julian Hodges and Helen Rubye Hill Hodges and by paternal grandparents, Homer Clifton Jones and Lillie Mae Ross Jones of Trafford.
He is survived by his mother, Dr. Janice Hill Hodges and stepfather, Thomas Perkins Bragg II; his siblings, Walter Ross Jones (Sharon Hilyer Jones) of Homewood and their children, Emma Grace Jones, Hilyer Henry (Hill) Jones and Winston Edward Jones and his younger sister, Lyda Helen Jones Burnette (Russell Kane Burnett) of Mountain Brook and their children, Martha Helen Burnette, James Russell Burnette and Walter Moss Burnette.
Julian was very musically talented and enjoyed his guitar in particular. He had been a swimmer and diver from an early age.
He had a great sense of humor, was a whiz at crosswords, wrote beautifully and read voraciously. John Steinbeck was a favorite author.
He was a chess player with few equals in the game. He battled personal demons, not always successfully. He knew his Bible, loved it, read it, and referred to it. He will be missed by all who loved him.
A graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Kairos of Alabama, P.O. Box 2039, Madison, AL 35758 – designate Kairos Prison Ministry, or online www.kairos-al.org; or First United Methodist Church, 1105 S. Broad St., Scottsboro, AL 35768.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of JULIAN JONES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.