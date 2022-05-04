Ricky Dee Marion, 66 of Pisgah, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 11 a.m., at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Old Sardis Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Ricky Dee Marion, 66 of Pisgah, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 11 a.m., at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Old Sardis Cemetery.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!