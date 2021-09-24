Andrex Dale Nichols, 50 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Highlands Medical Center.
A small, private graveside service was held on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Chaney’s Chapel Cemetery in Dutton with Rev. David Moorman officiating.
Mr. Nichols worked for Coca-Cola United for 32 years. He was very dedicated to the company and took great pride in his work. He started there as a high school graduate, loading delivery trucks and worked diligently to enhance his career through further education. He was rewarded with numerous promotions throughout the years.
What Mr. Nichols loved the most in this world was his family. He passed down family traditions to his four children and would have done anything for them. He was the most caring and devoted brother that anyone could ask for.
He was the neighbor who cooked food and passed it out in his neighborhood. Mr. Nichols made sure no one left his home empty handed, but with food or some little gift presented with love.
He is survived by sons, Joshua and Joseph Nichols; daughters, Alexandra and Catherine Nichols; brother, Jerry (Judy) Nichols; sisters, Nita (Jackie) Bryant and Lisa Evans; very special friend, Sheila Brown; seven nieces and four great nieces and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rex D. Nichols and mother, Betty Whitton Nichols.