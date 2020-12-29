William “Bill” Fletcher Capley, 72 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at Center Point Baptist Church with Rev. David Moorman and Rev. Chad Payne officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Bill is survived by his wife, Judy Lovelace Capley; daughters, Jana Capley Potterfield (Billy) of Scottsboro, Natalie Capley Brooks (Wade) of Helena and Corrie Capley Shelton (Scott) of Scottsboro; grandchildren, William Tanner Potterfield, Madeline Ashton Brooks, Caroline Whitman Potterfield, Anna Claire Shelton, Katie Wynn Brooks, John Will Potterfield, Abigail Caitlyn Shelton and Austyn Catherine Shelton and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Emmet Fletcher Capley; mother, Edith Garner Capley and sister, Judy Capley Payne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Equip Us, P.O. Box 803, Scottsboro, AL 35768, Disaster Relief c/o Center Point Baptist Church or Carpenters for Christ, #3 Robertson Road, Anniston, AL 36207.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.