Linda Sue Haynes Edmonds, 80 of Dutton, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at Section Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Linda was the daughter of the late Irby and Pauline Haynes. She was married to the love of her life, William (Bill) for 55 years until the time of his passing in December 2018.
Linda and Bill had one son, Brandon, who was their entire world. Linda retired from FNB Bank at the Pisgah branch after many dedicated years of service.
Linda was such a sweet soul that loved with everything she had. She loved her family and her church. She loved working in the garden and taking care of her flowers. Her contagious smile and beautiful soul will forever be in our hearts.
Linda is survived by her son, Brandon (Shari) Edmonds; brother, Dale (Christine) Haynes and sister-in-law, Carolyn (Gene) Benzenberg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Edmonds and parents, Irby and Pauline Haynes.
To plant a tree in memory of LINDA EDMONDS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.