Lela Ann Haynes, 75 of Section, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services were held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Hampton officiating. Burial followed in the New Canaan Cemetery.
Mrs. Haynes is survived by her sons, Stacey Haynes and John Ray Haynes; daughter, Virginia Haynes; four granddaughters; one grandson; eight great great grandchildren; mother, Lela Keller; brother, Donald Keller; sister, Doris Kelsey and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John S. Haynes; father, Dave Keller; brother, Van Keller and son, Michael Haynes.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.