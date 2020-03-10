Wade Lang, 76 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Mr. Lang was a United States Army veteran.
He is survived by his son, Eric Lang; daughter, Jennifer Lang; brother, Paul David Lang; sister, Jean Morrow and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Buford Lang and Rilla Mae Samples Lang and sister, Roberta Scott.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 12 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro. Burial will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Horton.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.