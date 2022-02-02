Mary Kate Gregg Mount, 86 of Dutton, passed away on Jan. 30, 2022.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at Dutton United Methodist Church. Burial followed at Dutton Methodist Cemetery.
Mrs. Mount is survived by her daughters, Dianne Romans (Cecil) and Lisa Curtner (Rob); sons, Dale Mount (Donna Sue), Danny Mount (Jackie), David Mount and Joel Mount; nine grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and sisters, Martha Wynn and Glenda Myers.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, J.C. Mount; daughter, Donna Lynn Wright; grandson, Jamie Wright and mother and father, Dorothy and Glenn Gregg.