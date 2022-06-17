Van Hubert Crawford, 83 of Dutton, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
A memorial service was held Friday, June 17 at Section Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Crawford is survived by his wife, Brenda Jolley Crawford; sons, Jeff (Melissa) Crawford and Steve (Melba) Crawford; sisters, Lonnie Burkland, Johnnie Hancock, Sarah wood Rideout and Shela Brown; brothers, Rev. Mancel Crawford and Loyd Crawford; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt and Lottie Crawford; brothers, Olan Crawford, Joe Crawford, Charles Crawford and Virgil Crawford; sisters, Lola Buttram and Ila Smith and great granddaughter, Sarah Crawford Golden.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shephard’s Cove Hospice or Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital.